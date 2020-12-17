Eye on RI: snow much fun!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events & activities!

Trinity Rep & Mermaid Masterpieces Paint Party– Mermaid Masterpieces, voted Newport County’s Best Family Activity, has teamed up with Trinity Rep to provide a bonus activity for families to paint their own “A Christmas Carol” inspired artwork all from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Trinity Rep’s “A Christmas Carol”, a Southern New England favorite holiday tradition, will be released for free through on-demand video, streaming December 17th, 2020 to January 10th, 2021. Following the performance viewers can come together to paint virtually with Becky Killian, of Mermaid Masterpieces, via her YouTube Channel. Killian has created a special “A Christmas Carol” inspired painting that viewers can hold on to for years to come and reflect on Christmas’ past, present and future!

To register for “A Christmas Carol” virtual tickets, please visit: http://www.trinityrep.com/carol

To paint “A Christmas Carol” inspired painting with Becky Killian, of Mermaid Masterpieces: http://www.trinityrep.com/paint

Local Light Displays- List of local displays with interactive map!

WaterFire ArtMart Pop-Up- We’re bringing ArtMart inside to the spacious Main Hall of the WaterFire Arts Center for a 1-day Holiday Saturday on December 19th. Support 25+ Rhode Island artists and makers by joining us for some socially distanced holiday shopping. Our goal with ArtMart is to support and connect emerging artists with the community by providing a safe venue to sell their work. Bring a can. Help our friends at the Rhode Island Food Bank with their incredibly important work to improve the quality of life for all Rhode Islanders by advancing solutions to the problem of hunger. There will be a collection box for non-perishable food items at the event.

12 Local Gift Guide- Directory of local small businesses to inspire your holiday shopping!