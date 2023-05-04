Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions.

Rock & Roll Yard Sale- The Providence Rock and Roll Yard Sale is headed to Westminster Street once again! Join us on May 6 from 12-6 p.m. while we welcome this well curated mix of vendors to Westminster between Eddy Street and Clemence Street–and at the adjacent Grant’s Block. This year’s vibrant lineup of local businesses includes food trucks; over 25 vinyl, vintage, and DIY craft vendors; and craft beverages. DJ Studebaker Hawk will be providing the tunes all day!

May Day Market- The May Day Market will be held the weekend before Mother’s Day and will feature over 90 juried artists and craftsmen. The vendors will offer a wide range of handmade products and an endless selection of gifts for many holidays including Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduations, weddings and more.

Derby Day at the Providence G- Join us for the 149th Run for the Roses in the Ballroom at Providence G. We’ll be live streaming this southern tradition with hors d’oeuvres, cocktail specials, best dressed contest, and live entertainment. Style judges will be taking notice and awarding the best dressed with prizes!