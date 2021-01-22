Eye on RI: Puppy love photo session

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

Goat Hikes- In an effort to bring joy, excitement and something to look forward to the winter months, Simmons Farm will be offering weekly goat hikes. Join them for an hour and a half goat hike around historic Simmons Farm, hikes will be led by Farmer Karla and her crew of adventurous, fun loving goats. Each participant will get their own goat to walk on a leash. There will be stops along the way to let the goats nibble, through the hike you will have the full attention of your farmer and you can ask all the burning questions you have ever wanted to know about Simmons Farm, farming in New England, or the life of a farmer.

Dog Portrait Pop-up Lovefest- Get a photo of your furry Valentine! This will be held in the same spot, same photographer, as Fall and Santa in the Park with Tracy Dupuis. You will receive 3 ( digitally released photos) with you & your Doggy Valentine or your dog alone. You will also receive Valentine Dog Treats & a Bandana. Please choose the correct time you would like to come between. Saturday January 23 11-12:30 or 12:30-2pm

Verdant Vibes– Verdant Vibes performs pieces made and adapted for the digital way of the world! Featuring music for instruments and electronics performed in real time over live-stream, we hope you can join us for this stellar event.

Program:

Sally Duke — Feedback Performers Enter Zoom Room (world premiere, performed with the composer)

Iman Habibi — Radiant Light

Marcel Zaes — Texture C (world premiere, performed with the composer)