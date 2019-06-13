Eye on RI: PrideFest is back and better than ever!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

RI Pridefest- This years Pridefest is even bigger and better. More entertainment, more vendors, and more activities. Come out and Live Your Truth Providence style with over 200 vendors in the marketplace, social resource organizations, food trucks, Hasbro Kid’s Zone, live entertainment, and the beer, wine and spirits garden. Access to the PrideFest will be through the South Entrance by Wickenden Street and a North Entrance at the start of Memorial Blvd and South Water Street. New England’s only Illuminated night Pride parade is one of the highlights to the Pride celebration with a dazzling display of floats, performing artists, marching groups, businesses and spectators that wind through downtown Providence. The main reviewing area will be on Weybosset street under the historic marquee of the Providence Performing Arts Center. The parade begins on Dorrance Street then down Washington Street, left on Empire street and ends on Weybosset Street.

Festival of Historic Homes- The 39th Festival of Historic Houses will take place on June 15-16 in the Paterson Park Neighborhood, located in the Blackstone Park Historic District. Self-guided private house tours will take place Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Sunday, June 16, will feature guided walking tours of the neighborhood and its green spaces. PPS will also host a special Festival preview party on Thursday, June 13. Ticket are now on sale at ProvidenceHouseTour.com.

Bacon & Beer Fest- 27 local restaurants create their favorite bacon inspired dish carefully paired with a beer from 27 world class breweries!You will get to vote on your favorite pairing! There will be a “People’s Choice” award and “Judges’ Choice” award for the best Bacon/Beer pairing.

