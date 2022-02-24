Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

PPS Winter Bash– Join us on the evening of February 26 for the Providence Preservation Society’s Winter Bash: A Night at the Moulin Rouge, to be held at the Trolley Barn at 545 Prairie Avenue.

Winter Fun at The Chanler- From February 11th to April 17th take a gastronomic trip to the Nordic region with The Chanler as we present an unparalleled experience combining an exceptional feast with bespoke service and extraordinary ambiance. The private Nordic setting from our Cliff Lawn overlooks the moonlit waters of the Atlantic Ocean and our 150 year old statuesque mansion. If you are looking for a more casual experience check out the hot chocolate bar! Artisanal hot chocolate is crafted with either milk or dark chocolate and has the option to upgrade to an adult version.

Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing- Enjoy four girl scout cookies with a flight of Newport Craft spirits or beer, or both! This ticket serves as your reservation for one of the sessions and then you will purchase your flight at the bar! A flight of beer with cookies is $16 and a flight of spirits with cookies is $18. This event will be socially distanced, and everything will be sanitized between sessions.