Eye on RI: parks and some beaches open

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Girls on the Run Virtual 5K- Girls on the Run RI remains committed to the emotional and physical health and well-being of girls. The Virtual 5K aims to celebrate each and every girl in our program and the unstoppable strength, resiliency and confidence they have to navigate even the toughest of situations. Our event can be completed on your schedule and in your own place. Our Virtual 5K kicks off on May 17th and concludes on May 24th.

State Parks and Limited Beaches Open- Find the latest information for what is open here.

Misquamicut Drive-In- The drive-in is open with limited capacity, showing a different film each weekend! Get the latest information on movies and tickets on their Facebook page and eventbrite.

