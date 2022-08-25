Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Salute to Summer- Free Concert & Fireworks Show on Saturday, August 27 at Dewey Field, Naval Station Newport. Open to the General Public!

Brew at the Zoo- Tap into your wild side at Brew at the Zoo an adults-only evening event, and sample more than 170 beers from 80+ local, regional and national brewers. Enjoy live musical entertainment by Niteflies and Farm Dog band, animal encounters and more at Rhode Island’s largest outdoor beer festival.

10-Spot Ride- At the 10 Spot Ride, you’ll pedal around our beautiful City by the Sea to lush private landscapes and tucked away gardens where you’ll experience the best of our local food, musicians, hospitality and fun – all by bike and all at your own pace and pleasure.