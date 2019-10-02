Eye on RI: October Family Fun!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Haunted Tunnel at Slater Park- The Haunted Tunnel at Daggett Farm in Slater Park is a big draw on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the month of October from 6:30 pm to 8:30pm pm. Many volunteers bring their passion to this popular attraction, whose revenue benefits Daggett Farm. Very intense, 10-minute cycle. $10 per person. The Haunted Tunnel is broken down into two sections. A 200ft concrete tunnel is host to nine rooms, each individually themed around various fears. The attraction in also home to a large outdoor path including an industrial corn maze, Pumpkin patch, and Cemetery to name a few.

Pumpkin Smash Spooktacular- Saturday October 5, pits open 9am, gates at 11:30am, showtime at 2pm. Fan & car costume contests & more!

Autumn Harvest Ride- Join us for a special train ride and three-course lunch during the Autumn Harvest Season. Hop on board for a two-hour journey and enjoy a relaxing ride through the island’s countryside with casual views of Narragansett Bay. While on board you will be treated to a special seasonal lunch created right on board by our chef.

RICFest– RICFest Homecoming & Family Weekend, Rhode Island College’s biggest weekend of the year, returns to the school’s campus from Thursday, October 3 through Saturday, October 5. The three-day celebration will boast more than 20 activities and events, including athletics, reunions, live music, food trucks, open houses, and family activities. This year’s RICFest also includes a new addition to the program, the first-ever RICtoberfest Beer Garden, offering samples of local brews and small bites. In another change from previous years, this year’s RICFest will shift the focus of activity outdoors, moving from the school’s Recreation and Events Center to the Quad at the heart of campus.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

