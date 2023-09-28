Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” highlighting local events and attractions!

Oktoberfest- Narragansett Beer holds their annual Oktoberfest celebrations Saturday & Sunday. German American Cultural Society of RI is also holding their festivities in Pawtucket.

Audrain Concours & Motor Car Weekend- The fourth annual Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week welcomes the world’s most exclusive auto brands and car collections back to Aquidneck Island for four days of special events, seminars, gatherings and more on September 28 – October 1, 2023.

Gloria Gemma Flames of Hope Weekend- Since 2015, the Passport to Survivorship Expo at the Flames of Hope Weekend has provided the latest in medical cancer care and holistic well-being to thousands of people interested in learning how to live healthier. This free event offers unique experiential learning in which attendees take a proactive approach to improve their well-being. The iconic Illuminations of Life ceremony and the Torch procession is the pinnacle of the Flames of Hope Weekend. This tribute honors breast cancer survivors and remembers those lost with a moving program witnessed by thousands as it unfolds on the Rhode Island State House steps.