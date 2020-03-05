Eye on RI: NewportFILM brings back annual friend raiser

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Cookies & Cocktails- Join us for a very special evening at Cookies and Cocktails on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick from 5:30-8:30 PM. You can enjoy an array of desserts prepared by some of the area’s finest chefs, made with everyone’s favorite treat—Girl Scout Cookies.

“We’ve Got the Beat” NewportFILM Friend Raiser- Dust off your favorite cassette tapes, because this year, we’re taking it back to the 80’s… to the days of metal bands, big hair, leg warmers, and more! We encourage you to dress for a RAD night paying tribute to your favorite 80’s musician! Tickets include cocktails, Light bites, photo booth, DJ, dancing & more!

Seabee Brew Fest Fundraiser- Join your favorite local breweries in support of the North Kingstown Seabee Museum and Memorial Park. Tickets include commemorative glass, appetizers, and beer tasting. Tickets can be purchased day of at the door via cash only.

