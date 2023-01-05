Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Buy Art Small Works- Over a dozen contemporary Rhode Island-based artists are showcasing their work in the gallery at the WaterFire Arts Center. The “Buy Art” small works holiday show/sale encourages visitors to support local artists by giving the gift of art for the holidays. Opening on Friday, November 25 and runs until Sunday, January 8, 2023. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Carriage Rides- Liberty Farm is located in the beautiful northwestern corner of Burrillville, Rhode Island, 20 minutes from both Providence & Worcester locations. We provide horse-drawn & tractor-drawn services such as private carriage rides, sleigh rides, wedding services, funeral services, parades, hayrides for county fairs & festivals, camps & campgrounds, small backyard gatherings, neighborhood events, block parties, etc.

RI Hotel Month- Rhode Island Hotel Month 2023 is a great opportunity to treat yourself – or someone else – to a stay in one of the Ocean State’s top hotels, inns, or B&Bs! This is your chance to take advantage of amazing savings at Rhode Island’s new, historic, and distinguished hotels across the state. This month-long promotion from January 1-31, 2023, features up to 50% off the best rates at Rhode Island’s hottest properties.