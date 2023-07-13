Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Providence Restaurant Weeks- Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner, with some offering prix fixe menus. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails and more. Make your reservations now or bring home a feast from participants offering their deals to go. Enjoy a well-deserved break from the kitchen, while showing your support for Rhode Island’s amazing restaurants.

McCoy’s Final Inning- The City of Pawtucket is hosting its annual fireworks celebration at McCoy one last time, on Sunday July 16 beginning at 3 PM. PawSox fans will be invited onto the field one last time to enjoy activities, music and games as well as food trucks in the parking lot. The fireworks will begin at 9:20 PM. 3,000 fans will be allowed onto the field for the fireworks display. Wristbands can be obtained on a first come, first serve basis.

South Coast Artists Open studio tours- SCA features two open studio tour weekends, typically the third weekend in July & August and includes up to 75 exhibiting artists to the four beautiful coastal towns of Tiverton, Little Compton, Westport and Dartmouth. Whether this is your first visit, or you’re a seasoned traveler to the South Coast, you’re sure to be impressed by the amazing quality and incredible range of creative work being produced in these scenic communities.