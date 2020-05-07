Eye on RI: make Mother’s Day plans!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Providence River Boat Tour- Treat Mom to a relaxing outdoor cruise throughout the picturesque Providence waterways! Complimentary mimosas, all ages welcome!

Blithewold Mother’s Day Bundle- Treat Mom to a one-year household membership, plus a special Tea for Two bundle with goodies from The Shop at Blithewold. The bundle includes a Tea for Two package includes Blithewold’s house blend of tea, our famous cranberry-orange scones, a packet of seeds and a bar of Blithewold soap.

Restaurants operating for Mother’s Day- Check out the local community corner restaurant directory! Check with your favorite restaurants, many are offering mother’s day menus like: La Collina, Pot au feu, Capital Grille, and The Chanler.

