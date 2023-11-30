Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Wickford Village Festival of Lights- Welcome to the 38th annual Wickford Village Festival of Lights! Most shops stay open every night until 9 p.m. for holiday shopping. Santa arrives at the town dock by boat! Enjoy the tree lighting and hayrides with Santa, Elf Parade and more! The charm of this historic colonial village truly comes alive as thousands of beautiful white lights transform it into a winter wonderland. Events run from 11/30 – 12/3.

Padanaram Holiday Stroll- Enjoy the beautiful festive lights on the streets of Padanaram Village for the Holiday Stroll. Many shops around town will be open and offering specials, festive treats, and beverages for shoppers to enjoy. Join us as we light the Annual Buoy Tree! The Buoy Tree will be lit in the evening following a short program.

Bowen’s Wharf Tree Lighting- Festivities begin around 12:30 with a visit from Santa, followed by an afternoon full of joyous performances from local musicians and choruses. The enormous tree is lit promptly at 6:00 – the official beginning of the holiday season at Bowen’s Wharf!

The Grinch at PPAC- Multiple shows through Sunday.

Three Nights of Lights- Make the season bright during Providence’s Three Nights of Lights, presented by Dunkin’. This three-day festival of lights includes fun for the whole family, with free citywide events, all incorporating the theme of light.