Eye on RI: local activities for social distancing

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring some local activities!

Local Audio Tours- Try taking a self-guided driving tour of your local area. alk or drive along the recommended route and a narrator will automatically tell you about the interesting sights you’re seeing. From the safety of your car, you can soak in the history, geography, architecture, and culture of your local scenic area, while maintaining healthy social distancing. Each tour features over an hour of fascinating facts, highlighting all the coolest stuff for you along the way.

Climb the Walls & Dance- Island Moving Company and its professional school, The Newport Academy of Ballet (NAB), announces CLIMB THE WALLS & DANCE!, a new series of live-streamed and recorded content that can be accessed at home or anywhere people are connected to the internet.

Virtual 5K- As many people are practicing isolation and social distancing during this difficult time and are therefore unable to attend class in-studio, Orangetheory Fitness has launched At Home workouts™ to continue facilitating a sense of global community amongst not only members, but non-members too. These daily workouts are about 30 minutes long, stem from the actual class template that was planned for each day, and incorporate household items as equipment. The goal of these workouts is not to replace the in-studio experience, but simply keep our members moving and active during this time and continue to foster a sense of community. We know that staying active is a critical part of many people’s lives, so we wanted to honor that with Orangetheory At Home workouts that provide motivation, a sense of togetherness, and inspire people to live longer, healthier, and more vibrant lives! The workouts will be available each day on the Orangetheory Fitness YouTube channel, Orangetheory Fitness website, and Orangetheory Fitness app for the foreseeable future. Our coaches from your own local studio(s) are featured in the daily workouts and performing live on Instagram! In tandem with the launch of Orangetheory At Home workouts, Orangetheory Fitness Providence, Cranston, and East Greenwich are hosting a Virtual 5k on Saturday, April 4th. Participation is free and open to everyone. Participants will tune into their local Rhode Island studio’s Facebook Live for a coach-led warm-up and motivational pump-up.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

