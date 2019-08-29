Eye on RI: Labor Day weekend events

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

McGrath’s Anniversary Clambake- Please join us in celebrating 50 years in the business! Going back to our roots with a traditional old fashioned New England clambake. We’ll have local beers & wine featured from our friends around the island and DJ Bells will be spinning the hits to help us dance the night away!

RI Reggae Festival- Waterfront Concerts presents R.I. REGGAE FESTIVAL 2019 with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro with SHAGGY and special guest The Green live at Bold Point Park in East Providence, RI on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Rhythm & Roots Festival- Featuring on site camping, 4 stages, and 2 dance tents. Come and join the fun for all ages. Activities are grouped by age. Family Stage features parades, acclaimed storytellers, comedians, games, bubble art, crafts, and a peak into the indigenous history of Rhode Island. there is even a kid’s Cajun music camp.

