Eye on RI: indoor & outdoor activities for social distancing

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” with some suggestions of things to do this weekend!

Mermaid Masterpieces: Free online paint parties every weekday at 1pm and 6pm, and Fridays at 9:30pm for adults. Taking place live on their Facebook page.

#MakeYourArtPublic Campaign: The Avenue Concept, Rhode Island’s leading public art organization, today announced a new social media campaign, #MakeYourArtPublic, to encourage creativity and connectedness during a time of unprecedented disruption to our daily lives. The purpose of the campaign is to encourage the general public, adults and children alike, to display their own art projects in the windows of their homes for passersby to view and enjoy. Participants are also encouraged to post photos of their window displays to social media with the hash tag #MakeYourArtPublic, and to tag The Avenue Concept at @TheAvenueConcept on Facebook and @avenuepvd on Twitter and Instagram.

“We need a little Christmas weekend”: In this rapidly changing world that we are all living in, Lite Rock 105 remains committed to our listeners. Not only with providing all the information your family needs to stay safe and healthy, but also providing a little escape from it all. That’s why Southern New England’s Heritage Christmas Radio Station is happy to announce the “We Need a Little Christmas Weekend” on Lite Rock 105. Yes, we’ll be playing all of your favorite, upbeat holiday tunes all weekend to take your mind off things during these unprecedented times. The “We Need a Little Christmas Weekend” starts this Friday, March 27th at Noon!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

