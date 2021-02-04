Eye on RI: honoring Black History Month

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” highlighting local attractions and events!

Black History Month Resources-Providence Public library has extensive resources and recommendation to educate about the Black experience.

Breaking the Barriers– Throughout the month of February The International Tennis Hall of Fame is offering digital content and virtual special events including the rich history of Black tennis pioneers.

Providence Walking Tour: Early Black History- Take this self-guided tour to learn more about Providence’s Black history from the early days of the colony to today. Taking this tour is an act of remembrance, which honors the lives of those whose stories are only partially known, but who contributed significantly to the city you see today.