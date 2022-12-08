Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Pawtucket Winter Wonderland– The display is made up of 650 Christmas trees decorated by their sponsor families, 20 Victorian houses sponsored by local businesses, large light displays both on land and in the trees. You can walk down The Night before Christmas Lane and look through the windows of the houses to see scenes from the story on display and push the button to hear the story. There is an 18-foot-tall talking snowman to delight the children. There are 4 large light Trees along with an 8-foot-high Wonderland sign. Be sure to check out our two new displays, Santa’s reindeers stable and Mrs. Claus kitchen.

Bristol Christmas Festival- The Bristol Christmas Festival will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sunday, December 11 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM in front of the Burnside Building at 400 Hope Street.

Game, Set, Lights- Stop by the International Tennis Hall of Fame and enjoy the spectacular holiday light display on the historic Horseshoe court!