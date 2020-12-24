Eye on RI: Holiday festivities

Christmas and New Year’s might look a bit different this year, but there are still some fun and festive events to enjoy this season. Ashley Erling shared a few highlights for our last “Eye on RI” of 2020. Her recommendations include:

A virtual music festival for your soul! FirstWorks presents Urban Carnevale, which will be livestreamed from the comfort of your own home. According to FirstWorks: “Urban Carnevale brings audiences and artists together to end the year on a musical high. Gathering FirstWorks artistic collaborators and honoring longstanding creative partnerships, Urban Carnevale is studded with specially created programs by stellar local talents and exciting guest artists like Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and Black Violin.” This virtual event will be available on December 30th. Click here to register for your free tickets.

What are you doing New Year’s Eve? Check out the free Dance Concert being put on by Metamorhosis – the TEN31 Dance Company. Click here to join this free and fabulous event.

Last, but certainly not least, we can’t forget about our local restaurants. Support our local eateries by dining in-person or picking up some takeout. There are many great choices in Providence, like Pot au Feu and Avenue N, just to name a couple.

Have a safe and happy New Year!