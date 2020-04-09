Eye on RI: holiday celebrations

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring virtual events & activities!

JPT Virtual Screening Room- Jane Pickens Theater has launched a “virtual screening room” to give audiences the opportunity to see films that would otherwise be playing on the big screen from home. Fantastic Fungi, Once Were Brothers: Robbie Roberson and The Band and The Whistlers, The Woman Who Loved Giraffes and Slay The Dragon are all in teh lineup and available until April 16th. On Friday, they will also add CatVideoFest 2020. Purchase a “ticket” to rent the video on their website.

Bishop Hendricken Virtual Hunger Walk- Since 1975, the Bishop Hendricken community has come together for an annual “Hunger Walk” on Holy Thursday. Each year a group of students, faculty, parents, alumni and friends, nearly 1000 strong, embark on a 10K walk from St. Kevin Church, through the neighborhoods of Warwick, and back to Hendricken in support of the poor and marginalized of our society. Hendricken has challenged members of its community to join #MyHungerWalk, Bishop Hendricken’s 46th Annual Hunger Walk by simply walking any time now through Holy Thursday on April 9th. Participants can choose the distance and location of their walk while remembering they are doing so in solidarity with the poor, homeless, and hungry. Participants are asked to record themselves while walking, post it on social media with the hashtag #MyHungerWalk, then nominate three friends to take the challenge to help create awareness. Donations are optional, yet the most critical part of the event, and may be made through the #MyHungerWalk page on the Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s website or at www.hendricken.com/myhungerwalk.

Local Restaurants Offer Easter meals- Many local retaurants are helping to still make your Easter a celebration. The Chanler recently launched ‘Mansion At Home’ — where Newport locals can bring a taste of the property’s fine dinging restaurant, Cara and casual bistro, The Café to their dining rooms, for the first time ever with takeout service. This weekend, The Chanler is offering a special Easter menu, curated by Executive Chef Jacob Jasinski, featuring fresh seasonal dishes, children’s options and four desserts. The full menu is linked above and is available for pick-up or delivery. Plus – The Easter Bunny might just be there to greet you or even deliver your meal

Local Community Corner- A directory of local restaurants operating for take-out services at this time. Many are open for Easter.

