Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events & attractions!

Good Trade Makers Market- The Good Trade Makers Market is a true celebration of tradespeople. We’ll be bringing over 90 of the country’s greatest independent makers and manufacturers under one roof for a weekend of shopping at WaterFire Arts Center.

Providence Flea- Our vendors are carefully selected, small- and micro-businesses, and their wares are hand-picked, homemade, handcrafted and small batch. We operate indoors from mid-Fall through Winter and Spring every Sunday at the Farm Fresh RI Market Hall at 10 Sims Ave in Providence, RI.

Wright’s Creamery- Come check out our new space and do some shopping in our retail area or take a seat at our ice cream counter and enjoy a scoop. Don’t forget to stop by the viewing window and get a look at our ice cream making process!