Eye on RI: Free fun before the school year

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events.

Easton Beach Family Night Concert- The City of Newport is be hosting its final Family Night Concert of the season at Easton’s Beach this Friday, Aug. 23rd at 6 p.m.

Old Tyme Fair– Come one, Come All!! Food, fun and festivities throughout the day at this Old Tyme Faire in celebration of the Town of Westerly’s 350th Anniversary!

Brew at the Zoo– Tap into your wild side at Brew at the Zoo, an adults-only evening event, and sample more than 170 beers from 80+ local, regional and national brewers. Enjoy live music, animal encounters and more at Rhode Island’s largest outdoor beer festival.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

