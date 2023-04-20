Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events & attractions!

Foodie Film Festival- Calling all cinephiles and foodie connoisseurs—we have cooked up something special for this Newport Restaurant Week that you won’t want to miss. In partnership with JPT Film + Event Center, we introduce to you the 2nd Foodie Film Festival in tandem with Newport Restaurant Week. Enjoy a week full of pop-up tastings, food trucks, complimentary treats, and most importantly—food focused films from April 14th – 23rd. 2023.

Providence Pizza Week- GoProvidence is celebrating pizza, in all its varied and delicious forms. We’ve rallied chefs from across the state to cook up their best and most creative takes on pizza — from pies piled high with savory toppings to dessert-style treats. Scroll down for details on participating restaurants and their offerings. The pizza possibilities are endless.

Food Truck Friday- End your week at Food Truck Friday – an outdoor food truck festival at Carousel Village starting at 5 pm. Attendance is free, just pay for what you eat and drink from an ever changing rotation of more than 15 food trucks each week.