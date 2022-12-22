Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events & attractions
Holidays at the Mansions- Enjoy Sparkling Lights at The Breakers or Holidays at the Newport Mansions through the end of the year!
Newport skating rink- Newport Harbor Hotels transforms the North Lawn into a winter wonderland with an outdoor ice-skating rink! Igloos are also open for the season!
“The Nutcracker”- Rhode Island’s favorite holiday tradition is back and better than ever! The magic of the holidays comes to life as the fresh new production of The Nutcracker by Yury Yanowsky returns to the stage.
