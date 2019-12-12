Eye on RI: festive displays & more!

Holiday scene of close up of Christmas tree decorations. Lights, pearls, balls, and gold musical notes capture the sparkle and fun of the holiday season.

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Christmas at Blithewold-Every year, Blithewold transforms into a dazzling display celebrating the magic of Christmas. Each room of the Mansion is filled with elaborate holiday decorations, and the gardens become a glimmering winter wonderland!

Pawtucket Winter Wonderland- Winter Wonderland 2019 is a festive holiday season village and tree display located inside Slater Park. Displays are open daily for viewing Special events are planned for weekends.

Providence Flea Winter Market- Providence Flea brings its vendors to the WaterFire Arts Center for their winter market! Sunday from 11-5.

