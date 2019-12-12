Eye on RI: festive displays & more!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!
Christmas at Blithewold-Every year, Blithewold transforms into a dazzling display celebrating the magic of Christmas. Each room of the Mansion is filled with elaborate holiday decorations, and the gardens become a glimmering winter wonderland!
Pawtucket Winter Wonderland- Winter Wonderland 2019 is a festive holiday season village and tree display located inside Slater Park. Displays are open daily for viewing Special events are planned for weekends.
Providence Flea Winter Market- Providence Flea brings its vendors to the WaterFire Arts Center for their winter market! Sunday from 11-5.
