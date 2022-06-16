Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

PrideFest- Rhode Island’s Annual PrideFest Celebration & Illuminated Night Parade will be held in beautiful Downtown Providence on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Beginning at noon gates open at the new Providence Innovation District Park with access to over 250 nonprofit organizations, businesses, and food vendors. Venture down to our main stage, providing entertainment for festival-goers all day with a variety of local, regional, and national acts.

Newport Flower Show- The 2022 Newport Flower Show will celebrate Eden…A Personal Paradise, from fantasy gardens to modern farms, with a variety of special events, beautiful floral designs, impressive horticulture exhibits, stunning garden displays, unique shopping opportunities and more. The show opens on Friday, June 17 and runs through Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Juneteenth Festival- 4th Annual JuneteenthRI 2022 Festival! Sunday, June 19, 2022 Roger Williams Park Temple to Music

Federal Hill Summer Festival- Start off the official start to summer at The 5th Annual Summer Festival on Federal Hill from June 17 – 19. Celebrate Fathers Day with over 26 restaurants offering Al Fresco dining, dozens of food and retail vendors, games, and three stages of live entertainment.