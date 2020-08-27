Ashley Erling brings us Eye on RI: featuring local activities & events!

Become a Mermaid!-Have you always wanted to be a merperson? Now you can! RI Mermaids is offering merfolk photoshoots on the beach! Each photoshoot includes: professional photographer, professional hair styling and makeup application, use of mer-costuming, including tail, crown or headband, wigs and various props, and photos!

Neighborhood Moves– Join Festival Ballet Providence as we dance in the streets with Neighborhood Moves! These group classes – FREE and open to the public – will take place in partnership with Providence Streets Coalition and the City of Providence’s Slow Streets Program as we aim to bring movement to the community. Come for one or both classes on 8/22 and 8/29 as we transform existing Slow Streets in Providence. Each location will feature a Morning Stretch Class for teens and adults, and a Creative Movement Class for children 2-6 years of age. Please bring your own mat or towel, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing.

Yoga at Lincoln Woods– Enjoy outdoor yoga classes at Lincoln Woods State Park with “The Woods Yoga”!

