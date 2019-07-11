Eye on RI: Family Fun Festivals

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

HeritageFest– At East Providence Heritage Days Inc. we’re raising funds to promote art and culture within our community. We believe that experiencing art and culture in all forms whether performance or visual, whether global or local is the thread that unites us. In advancing this belief we maintain that the arts should be accessible and affordable to all. To raise public awareness on the importance of the arts, we sponsor annual events most notably our summer outdoor HeritageFest. Please join us by supporting our mission and our events that are bound to make a measurable difference in the quality of life in our community.

Newport Music Festival- One of the greatest classical music festivals in the world, held in Newport, Rhode Island’s most stunning venues.

Wickford Art Festival- The 57th Wickford Art Festival features over 200 fine art artists exhibiting in Wickford Village, RI.

Kite Festival– The spray of colors across the sky along Ocean Drive in July at the annual kite festival is a sight to behold. The air is filled with the sounds of snapping nylon and kite strings as the kites whip their tails in the sky and the ocean breeze washes your face. There is nothing more or less to this jubilee other than the pure joy of flying a kite. Admission is free.

Museum of the Moon- Providence and WaterFire are celebrating the 50th-Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission and man’s first steps on the Moon co-sponsored by the NASA RI Space Consortium with support from Brown University. The celebration includes a series of exhibitions, lectures and other activities throughout July and a full lighting of WaterFire on July 20 presented as part of WaterFire’s #Art4Impact Summer of Science Event Series.

