Eye on RI: experience the tulips virtually!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” with a look at activities going on throughout the state.

Virtual Imagine Walk- To ensure the safety of all Imagine Walk and Family Fun Day participants during the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to cancel the day of event and go VIRTUAL! The weeks and months ahead will present unique and unprecedented challenges, but also stories of hope and inspiration. Our virtual Walk will be a platform to raise critical funds for programming, while providing space to celebrate many important firsts for members of our community. Together with you, our staff, volunteers, community partners and many more, we will make our VIRTUAL IMAGINE event truly special and highlight just how strong we are as a community.

Here’s How:

-Make a $25 donation today to TAP.

-Create a fundraising page.

-Ask your friends and family to make a donation to TAP.

-Provide a short video or story for us to share on social media about what TAP means to you!

-Include the donate link in all posts and emails to help us raise these vital funds!

Celebrate Earth Week- The Aquidneck Island Earth Week Committee has planned a week-long celebration from April 18-25 in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Plans include live-streamed events, virtual film screenings and environmental activities. This includes a “Virtual Student Showcase” with environmentally-themed project ideas. Get the full lineup here!

Wicked Tulips Virtual Experience- New in 2020, enjoy a Virtual Tulip Experience everyday while the tulips are blooming! Covid 19 can’t stop us from spreading the tulip love! We are committed to make you smile and give you the joy you get when you are among 800,000 blooming tulips.

