Eye on RI: entertainment from home

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming activities!

Global Art Mosaic- The mission of Global Art Mosaic is to leverage the power of art to ignite creativity, foster a sense of connection, and process what’s going on in the world through visual expression. Participants of all ages are invited to contribute their individual voices around the theme of Transformation to co-create a “mosaic” of thought and perspective that will be donated to a community center at a later point in time. Online community prompts will be offered to help spark creativity and encourage sharing of ideas and inspiration. Global Art Mosaic is open to all ages and creative backgrounds. NO artistic background required. This is an excellent at-home activity for parents and their kids, as well as for schoolteachers, and anyone else seeking to feel more connected to their creativity and to one another. Learn more at GlobalArtMosaic.com

Traveling Light Display- The Picozzi house in Warwick has become well known for its holiday lights display, and now they are taking the show on the road! Frank Picozzi has created a traveling light display that is making its way through Warwick neighborhoods. Picozzi says he eventually hopes to hit every street in Warwick to spread joy! You can see where they are popping up next by following this tracker.

Dinner & Jazz- on Friday, Pot au Feu is bringing back its dinner and jazz series- virtually! Rose Weaver will perform via zoom. The show will be available to audience members who have picked up dinner Curbside at the Pot au Feu between 5-6:30. Call for more information: 401-273-8953.

Local Community Corner- Directory of local restaurants offering service right now.

