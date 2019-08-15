Eye on RI: Endless summer fun!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Wakefield’s “Endless Summer”- Enjoy the dog days of summer on Main Street with a Hawaiian themed luau pig roast, live music, games, Hukalai dancing, and a special RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt, flip flops, sarongs, and beach gear and dance the night away to the sounds of Eden Casteel’s band “Eden and the Tan Lines”, Devin Bender, Tom Kutcher’s The Indestructibles, Rabbi Jack The Piano Man, RI Bucket Drummers, Dennis Melucci and his drum circle, and Those Guys NPT! We also have a special visit from Moana for a sing-a-long earlier in the evening, a visit from Big Nazo and their space puppets, aerial performances from Kristin Lenore and Moontime Entertainers, and a few special surprises! A suggested donation of just $5 gets you entrance to the event and access to tropical food and drinks! Proceeds from this event support the Wakefield Village Association and our community events!

Beach Boys Concert- The “Beach Boys” return to Bold Point Park on Friday night with their legendary songs, and some covers, too!

Rocky Point Historic Baseball Festival- The Providence Grays present the first Rocky Point Historic Base Ball Festival on Saturday, August 17, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Five vintage teams from the Northeast will play five games following the rules of 1884 and 1864 on two fields with action throughout the day. Rhode Island welcomes the New York Mutuals Base Ball Club, Connecticut Bulldogs Historical Base Ball, Dirigo Base Ball Club of Maine, and the Boston Union Vintage Base Ball Club as they join the Grays to inaugurate this festival by the bay. Admission is free and all are welcome.

