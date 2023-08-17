Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI’ featuring local events and attractions!

Midsummer Friday Night Flea- Join us for a midsummer Friday Night Flea from 5:30-9:30 pm at Farm Fresh Market Hall, 10 Sims Ave, PVD with 80+ local indie makers, artisans, vintage vendors, food, drink & live music. Sip, shop, and chill until after the sun goes down with local Flea vendors and small businesses both inside and out, signature cocktails and mocktails from the mixologists in the RI Cruisin’ Cocktails retro camper, plus gourmet empanadas, tacos and burritos, ice cream, craft beer and iced coffee drinks inside from Farm Fresh tenants, plus a live performance from the Providence-based, award-winning indie singer-songwriter, Lainey Dionne, on the courtyard patio starting at 6 pm!

Clear Currents WaterFire- Clear Currents is a community paddling event that celebrates improved water quality in RI. Clear Currents features close to 80 illuminated Japanese koi (fish) temporarily mounted on kayaks that registered participants will paddle up and down the river after sunset. The brightly colored fish will beautifully complement the 80 wood-burning braziers installed on the river! Clear Currents celebrates the cleaner water that the opening of the Narragansett Bay Commission’s Combined Sewer Overflow; an initiative that has greatly improved water quality throughout the entire bay area over the past few years.

Washington County Fair- The Mission of the Washington County Fair is to promote our rural heritage, to be a vehicle for non-profit organizations to raise funds for their community service endeavors, to be a venue for the FFA and 4H to display their various projects, and to give families an affordable form of wholesome entertainment.