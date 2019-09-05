Eye on RI: Calamari Fest Returns!

Ashley Erling brings us Eye on RI featuring upcoming Local events.

Pawtucket Arts Festival- The Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races & Taiwan Day Festival is an extraordinary FREE EVENT for the whole family to enjoy, and our 20th anniversary is going to be even bigger! Join us at Festival Pier along the Pawtucket River! We’ve got 6 brand-new dragon boats handmade in Taiwan joining us this year, which will be exciting to watch and exciting to race in! All teams will race in these new smaller boats AND the classic big boats we’ve used for so many years.

RI Calamari Fest- The Rhode Island Calamari Festival is held the Saturday following Labor Day each year at Veteran’s Park in Narragansett.Come enjoy one of the last weekends of summer and vote for your favorite calamari offerings as local restaurants battle for top honors in three categories; Best Overall, Most Inventive, and Most Spirited Team.

