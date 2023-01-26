Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

RI Brewfest- Join us on January 28, 2023 for this celebration of American craft brewers and sample from 50+ breweries and over 200 styles of beer. The event will have two sessions from 1:00 – 4:00 PM and 5:30 – 8:30 PM. All beverage samples are included in your ticket, access to food vendors and much more. Every attendee will receive a custom glass as they exit the festival.

Ice Jam- BankNewport City Center at The Providence Rink, District Park, Aloft Hotel, the City of Providence Parks Department, and Downtown Providence Parks Network have partnered to produce Ice Jam, a winter celebration in downtown Providence. Join us for family-friendly fun including ice skating, ice bumper cars, a winter wonder walk featuring a variety of frozen friends, live music, artisan vendors, food trucks & more!

Brown & Hopkin’s Galentine’s Day- his early celebration will have everything you need to prepare for your own Galentine’s Parties: cocktail mixers, brunch essentials, girlfriend gifts, and more.