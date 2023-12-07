Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Pawtucket Winter Wonderland- 30 acre Christmas display located within Slater Park in Pawtucket RI. While being the largest Christmas display in all of Rhode Island, our display is made up of 650 decorated Christmas trees, over 100 light displays, 20 Victorian style houses, multiple 40′ LED mega trees, a read-along “Night Before Christmas” display, and much much more.

Bristol Christmas Festival- 2 day festival with entertainment, carolers, Christmas huts offering unique food and holiday items, and indoor venues with crafters selling a variety of wares, wreath-making and children’s activities.

WaterFire Basin lighting– Join us for a partial lighting in the basin of Waterplace Park on Friday, December 8 in honor of the 124th Army-Navy Game happening at Gillette Stadium. The lighting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the fires will burn until 9:00 p.m.

WWE Tribute to Troops: Smackdown- The 21st annual Tribute to the Troops will air Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Since its inception in 2003, WWE’s Tribute to the Troops has honored our U.S. service members, veterans and their families for their continued sacrifice and commitment to our country, and is widely considered one of television’s most patriotic and heartwarming shows of the year.