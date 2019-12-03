Exploring the ins and outs of condo association financing

This morning, we spoke with Pedro Xavier-VP Specialty Business Banking, Webster Bank to understand how condo association financing works and when it makes sense.

For more information, visit https://public.websteronline.com/personal

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

