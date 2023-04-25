New Beginnings Orthotics and Prosthetics is the center of cranial remolding excellence. With decades of experience, treating thousands of cases of plagiocephaly and associated conditions; You’re in good hands with Co-Founder and Certified Orthotist and Prosthetist, Brian Pelkey.
For more information, visit their website: https://nbopri.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.