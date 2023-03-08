By popular demand, dinosaurs are back at Roger Williams Park Zoo this spring as “Dinosaurs Among Us” opens on April 7 and runs through August 13.



Travel back 65 million years in this immersive, walk-through experience that transports visitors

through a world of prehistoric wonder. Featuring nearly 60 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, this is one of the largest outdoor dinosaur exhibits of its kind. Walk up to an 18-foot-long Dreadnoughtus, an 8-foot tall Brachiosaurus, other well-known species, including T-Rex, Triceratops, Stegosaurus and many more. These huge ancient creatures, and some of their babies, will be stationed along the Zoo’s wetlands trail.

Executive Director of Roger Williams Park Zoo, Stacey Johnson, joined us on The Rhode Show today with details.

For more info, visit: https://www.rwpzoo.org/