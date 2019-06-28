Explore and Soar at RWP Zoo

We spoke with RWP Zoo Executive Director, Dr. Jeremy Goodman, to learn more about three rides that will have you exploring and soaring through the zoo!

Plan your next visit today! https://www.rwpzoo.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

