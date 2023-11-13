(THE RHODE SHOW) – If you are a parent of a high school student, the stress of getting into a good college and the dreaded standardized tests can be overwhelming.
One local organization is here to help set your child up for success.
“Rhode Island Tutorial & Educational Services specializes in organizational and test taking skills can really help high school students ease their anxiety by having a very strategetic approach on how they study, how they take notes – it’s not something that people just know how to do,” said Co-Director Halley Lavenstein.
She says the most effective path to success is working one-on-one with an S-A-T specialist.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.