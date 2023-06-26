(THE RHODE SHOW) – Technology is intergrated in nearly every part of our lives nowadays – from cell phones, ipads, computers at work and school and of course in our homes.
So, how can parents protect their kids online?
Mike Tetreault, the Cybersecurity Advisor for Rhode Island joined Melissa Sardelli on The Rhode Show to explain.
