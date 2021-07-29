Expert shares ways to use social media to help with your career growth

In 2021, if used strategically, Social Media can be a valuable resource that can help you in a variety of ways. One of those is to help you advance your career and professional growth. To help break this down further, this morning we were joined by Judy Toland, a Transformational Marketing and Sales executive, with an engineering foundation, who joined Facebook in July 2019 as VP, Head of Scaled Solutions, Global Business Marketing.

From sharing secrets to how the new Facebook free jobs program can help you land a high-profile job to how job-seekers can get a jump on skills needed for jobs of tomorrow to how to ‘certified learners’ can connect to top employers, she covered a wide-variety of topics.