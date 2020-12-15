Expert shares tips for last minute shoppers

This holiday season, most experts advise people to shop early due to the challenges of the pandemic. Of course, how many of us have found ourselves in a drug store or gas stations desperate to find a last-minute gift? Now, what consumers may not realize is that sometimes waiting until the last minute can actually save you money. Emmy and Peabody-Award winning journalist Claudia Lombana shares some of her super last-minute shopping secrets during the craziest shopping season in year.
For More Information Visit: www.TipsonTV.com
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.