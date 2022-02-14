If you are single or in the dating world it can be difficult to navigate. This Valentine’ Day, Dr. Daryl Appleton is helping with both good and bad relationship flags to be on the lookout for.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

