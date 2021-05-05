Expert shares Covid treatment updates

The push to get people vaccinated for COVID-19 is a national priority, but it’s not the only challenge. Another serious issue is the critical need to create new treatments for the virus, bring awareness to potentially life-saving treatments, and get the medical community to provide alternative treatment to COVID-19, outside of the vaccine.
In fact, the spectrum of medical therapies to treat COVID-19 is growing and evolving rapidly, including both drugs approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and drugs made available under FDA emergency use authorization (“EUA”). Humanigen CEO, Cameron Durrant, MD., MBA., joins The Rhode Show to provide a timely update on the new and improved COVID-19 treatments that are currently available, and some that the FDA is currently considering for EUA.
For More Information, Visit: www.humanigen.com/lenzilumab
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.