Expert shares Covid treatment updates

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The push to get people vaccinated for COVID-19 is a national priority, but it’s not the only challenge. Another serious issue is the critical need to create new treatments for the virus, bring awareness to potentially life-saving treatments, and get the medical community to provide alternative treatment to COVID-19, outside of the vaccine.

In fact, the spectrum of medical therapies to treat COVID-19 is growing and evolving rapidly, including both drugs approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and drugs made available under FDA emergency use authorization (“EUA”). Humanigen CEO, Cameron Durrant, MD., MBA., joins The Rhode Show to provide a timely update on the new and improved COVID-19 treatments that are currently available, and some that the FDA is currently considering for EUA.

For More Information, Visit: www.humanigen.com/lenzilumab