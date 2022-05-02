May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Dr. Daryl Appleton joins The Rhode Show all month long to tackle some common topics regarding mental health.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

