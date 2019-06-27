Experience world-class entertainment at SuperCharged

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Supercharged Entertainment has built a first-of-its-kind Ninja Wipeout Arena, inspired by the hit television show, American Ninja Warrior.

The Ninja Wipeout Arena is an adventurous and dynamic course featuring obstacles such as wipeout balls, warped walls, the Ninja Chute, monkey rings, a trapeze, wipeout and spinning logs, cave crawl, swinging steps, a spider pit, rope runner, gorilla swings, a lava pit and much more.

Supercharged Entertainment is the perfect destination to host any occasion, corporate event, team building exercise, or family outing such as birthday parties, milestones, private events, bachelor(ette) parties, corporate meetings, student field trips, charitable fundraisers, and bar/bat mitzvahs. They can accommodate groups of any size, and provide a variety of menu and catering options as well.

www.SuperchargedE.com

