Looking for something fun to do this summer? The Wakefield Village Association has plenty of opportunities surrounding RiverFire.

RiverFire events are free, family and pet-friendly, held every Thursday evening from July 13 to August 10 and they bring the community together to shop, enjoy restaurants, purchase wares from local artisans and enjoy music as braziers along the Saugatucket River are lit on either side of the pedestrian bridge. Start your visit early with family, friends and pets to stroll Main Street, visit their shops, check out what local vendors have to offer, grab a bite to eat, and walk across the Saugatucket River Bridge and enjoy the ambiance of the fires glowing along the river lit at 6:30pm.

NEW THIS YEAR:

Farmers Market: 5-8pm Wakefield Baptist Church, 236 Main Street, Wakefield

Please help us by bringing food donations for the Jonnycake Center for Hope, at the Farmers Market at 236 Main Street, Wakefield, RI

Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss further was Tony Jarvis, President, Wakefield Village Association.

For additional info, visit: https://www.wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

​