There’s nothing like the power of film and our friends at NewportFILM are always putting together great events that you will love. Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss all that they have coming up and more was their Executive Director, Cathleen Carr.
For a full list, head to: https://newportfilm.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.